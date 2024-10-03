Committee reviews Environment Protection Bill

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Climate Change on Wednesday reviewed ‘Environment Protection Bill’ and expressed resolve the ministry and Pakistan’s Climate Change Authority (recently formed) is actively working with provinces.

The meeting, chaired by Munaza Hassan, focused on collaboration between federal and provincial governments, key initiatives on environmental resilience, and Pakistan’s role in global climate diplomacy with a specific focus on Pakistan’s upcoming participation in COP 29.

The ministry briefed the committee on provincial efforts in areas like agriculture-water management, urban resilience, and disaster risk reduction. The committee called for improved coordination with provinces to ensure effective climate action, especially in areas such as waste management and environmental protection.

The discussion extended to other significant national projects, including the “Living Indus” initiative and glacier monitoring efforts. The committee inquired about the ministry’s coordination with provincial authorities to ensure comprehensive execution of these plans. The ministry reassured the committee that the ministry and Pakistan’s Climate Change Authority (recently formed) is actively working with provinces to streamline efforts, and plans are underway to strengthen this collaboration further.

The committee urged for detailed reports on tree plantation and further action on pressing issues like lake conservation and disaster-prone areas.

With COP 29 approaching, the ministry outlined plans to showcase Pakistan’s climate efforts on a global stage, focusing on climate justice, finance strategies, and renewable energy.

The committee expressed keen interest in the ministry’s plans to engage global stakeholders and emphasize Pakistan’s leadership on issues such as climate justice and energy transition.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was attended by MNAs Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Aqeel Malik, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Ms Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Ms Shaista Khan, Ms Shaista Pervaiz, Syeda Shehla Raza, Ms Shagufta Jumani, Ms Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms Rana Ansar, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Shahzada Muhammad Gustasap Khan, Muhammad Usman Badini. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the ministry.