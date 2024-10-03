Constable shot dead on offering resistance during dacoity attempt in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A police constable was on resistance in dacoity in Gulberg police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, Constable Nadeem son of Sardar was returning home when unidentified armed bandits stopped him near his home situated in Gobindpura. The accused opened fire on Nadeem when he offered resistance. He was taken to hospital where he expired. The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid has taken notice and sought a report from CPO Kamran ADil. Meanwhile, unidentified armed persons a man who was later identified as Hameed Bagga Jutt in Chak No 57-GB, in Sadr police limits. Police shifted the body to hospital.

Death sentence awarded to murderer

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rao Mubasshar Hussan on Wednesday awarded death sentence on two counts to an accused involved in killing his wife and father-in-law in the area of Madina Town police station. As per prosecution, one Usman Masih alongwith his three accomplices namely as Zeeshan Masih, Akash Masih, etc had allegedly his wife Fizza Bibi and her father Shamoon Masih over a domestic dispute on August 19, 2022 in Chak No 204-RB. Police concerned registered a case and presented challans in court.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded death on two counts under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), beside imposing fine of Rs500,000 as compensation otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

The remaining three accused of the case were acquitted by giving them benefit of doubt.

Drug trafficker convicted

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rao Mubasshar Hussan on Wednesday handed down 14-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a narcotics case of Kotwali police station.

According to the prosecution, Kotwali police had arrested a drug pusher Muazzam Ali Arain, resident of Chak No 203-RB Mohallah Hajwairi Garden red-handed near Imam Bargah Haidariyya Aminpur Bazaar on July 02, 2024.

The police recovered 7.420-kg Chars (cannabis) from his possession and submitted the challan to the competent court of law.

Deciding the case, the judge awarded 14 years imprisonment to Muazzam Ali and directed him to pay a fine of Rs400,000. The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.