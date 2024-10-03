Crackdown launched against illegal filling stations

Peshawar - The District Administration launched a major crackdown on illegal filling stations across Peshawar, sealing 45 stations, according to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram.

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has taken action against illegal filling stations throughout Peshawar, sealing a significant number of them.

Administrative officers inspected illegal filling stations on GT Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, Inqilab Road, Urmarh Road, Charsadda Road, and in other areas, leading to the sealing of 45 stations.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram stated that actions against illegal filling stations will continue under the directives of the provincial government.