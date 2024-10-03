Thursday, October 03, 2024
DRAP issues urgent recall for fake anti-rabies vaccine

2:38 PM | October 03, 2024
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a public alert concerning the availability of a counterfeit anti-rabies vaccine, “Shore-Rab,” circulating in the market.

This vaccine, manufactured by an unregistered Indian company, is suspected to be fake, posing serious health risks to those exposed to rabies infections.

The affected batch of the unregistered vaccine is labeled as “RO10821.” DRAP has warned that using this vaccine could be dangerous, especially for individuals who have been bitten by dogs. The authority has called for immediate action to prevent its use, stating that the quality and safety of the product remain uncertain and could lead to further rabies infections.

In response to this public health threat, DRAP has notified its field force, provincial drug authorities, healthcare professionals, and pharmacies to be on high alert. Pharmacies and distributors are urged to review their stocks immediately and report any presence of the counterfeit “Shore-Rab” vaccine to DRAP.

The authority has also instructed its field force to conduct thorough surveillance of the market to identify the suppliers of the fake vaccine. Medical professionals have been advised not to administer this vaccine under any circumstances and to ensure that only registered anti-rabies vaccines are used for treatment.

DRAP has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the supply chain of the counterfeit vaccine, emphasizing the need for stringent actions to safeguard public health.

