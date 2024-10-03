Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations

ISLAMABAD - Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Bakr Abdullah on Wednesday visited the office of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) and discussed matters of mutual interest for empowering youth in both countries with Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

During the engaging dialogue, Ambassador Abdullah highlighted the significant youth populations in both Ethiopia and Pakistan, emphasizing the potential for collaboration. “Ethiopian youth are playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change,” he stated, underscoring the importance of harnessing their energy and innovation.

Rana Mashood praised Ethiopia’s impressive development under its current government, saying, “We can collaborate to empower our youth.” He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has implemented several initiatives to uplift young people, which will benefit both nations.

Additionally, the Ambassador announced that Pakistani traders were invited to participate in a single-country exhibition in Ethiopia scheduled for January 2025, presenting a unique opportunity to strengthen trade relations.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to take further steps for the future of youth in Pakistan and Ethiopia, reinforcing the idea that empowered young people can drive positive change.