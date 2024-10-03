Experts for growing need for awareness about genetic disorders

Peshawar - A seminar on the critical topic of genetic disorders was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in collaboration with the Dosti Foundation. The event brought together medical experts, faculty members, and a large number of students, highlighting the growing need for awareness and preventive measures against genetic disorders, especially in societies where cousin marriages are prevalent.

Special Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Ghafoor Shah, addressed the seminar and emphasised that cousin marriages remain a strong but outdated tradition in tribal and semi-tribal communities, contributing to the prevalence of genetic disorders. He highlighted the significant challenge of changing this deep-rooted cultural practice but stressed the need for all state institutions to work together to create a healthier society by curbing this tradition.

“We must focus more on disease prevention than treatment, and that starts with education. Genetic disorders need to be incorporated into school curricula to create early awareness,” he said.

The Special Secretary further added that the Health Department is already taking steps to tackle the challenges posed by genetic disorders and assured that the seminar’s recommendations would be shared with relevant stakeholders for approval.

Addressing the audience, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq emphasised that KMU, in collaboration with the Dosti Foundation and other organisations, has been continuously advocating for medical and social awareness about genetic disorders for several years. He noted that these efforts have yielded positive results, with the provincial government enacting legislation and public awareness gradually increasing.

Dr Zia-ul-Haq and other experts stressed that cousin marriages are a leading cause of genetic disorders, significantly increasing the risk of conditions like Thalassemia in children. They called for a shift in societal attitudes and a greater focus on pre-marriage screening, which can help identify potential genetic risks even in the early stages of pregnancy.

“An interdisciplinary approach is required to combat genetic disorders. Laws exist, but they must be implemented effectively. Pre-marriage tests and public awareness campaigns are essential steps toward addressing this issue,” Dr Zia remarked.

Experts at the seminar emphasized the importance of education and awareness campaigns to prevent genetic disorders, urging the media and religious scholars to play a proactive role in spreading the message. They stressed that addressing these issues is not only a matter of healthcare but also a social responsibility. The seminar concluded with a call to action, urging participants to serve as ambassadors of this critical message, spreading awareness and helping to build a healthier future for society.