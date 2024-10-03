Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Faisal Vawda accuses PTI of calling for protests that endanger lives

Faisal Vawda accuses PTI of calling for protests that endanger lives
Web Desk
5:50 PM | October 03, 2024
National

Senator Faisal Vawda has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of calling for protests that could jeopardize innocent lives, stating that a political party was playing a dangerous game for power.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Vawda claimed that the PTI founder was worried about the country's improving economy and criticized Imran Khan for advocating freedom and liberation while, in his view, being mentally enslaved.

He accused the PTI of planning to create unrest and incite violence, alleging that they were seeking casualties. Vawda also highlighted that foreign investors were visiting Pakistan, criticizing the government for failing to highlight these developments.

He further remarked that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was just a pawn in a larger scheme and called for politics to be conducted constructively, without resorting to intimidation and chaos.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024