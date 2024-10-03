Faisal Vawda accuses PTI of calling for protests that endanger lives

Senator has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of calling for protests that could jeopardize innocent lives, stating that a political party was playing a dangerous game for power.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Vawda claimed that the PTI founder was worried about the country's improving economy and criticized Imran Khan for advocating freedom and liberation while, in his view, being mentally enslaved.

He accused the PTI of planning to create unrest and incite violence, alleging that they were seeking casualties. Vawda also highlighted that foreign investors were visiting Pakistan, criticizing the government for failing to highlight these developments.

He further remarked that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was just a pawn in a larger scheme and called for politics to be conducted constructively, without resorting to intimidation and chaos.