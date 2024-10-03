Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Forgotten KP

October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming more critical by the day. It appears that the entire province has been left to fend for itself, with little to no intervention from the provincial government, which seems preoccupied with political manoeuvring in the capital. This in itself is condemnable, but when we consider the specific challenges Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces, this negligence becomes even more outrageous.

Firstly, the province is unable to enforce its authority in the areas it governs. Tribal conflicts have been ongoing for months, sometimes escalating into full-scale battles, leaving dozens dead. The government has failed to protect its citizens or bring the perpetrators to justice. These areas are effectively lawless, governed by the tribes themselves. Secondly, there are continuous attacks on law enforcement agencies, including the police, rangers, and armed forces. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police force has been severely weakened by a series of militant attacks, and the province’s response has been inadequate. No protection, equipment, or reinforcements have been provided to support the police, nor has any real effort been made to eradicate the militants causing these problems. When discussions arise about tackling militancy, the situation is just as bleak.

Families of blasphemy accused demand inquiry commission

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party leading the province, has been one of the most vocal opponents of a military operation to root out militancy. This stance likely stems from a desire to appease voters in the province, but the result is ongoing suffering as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan continues to wreak havoc. If that weren’t enough, recent flooding has severely damaged the province’s infrastructure, yet no rehabilitation efforts are in sight.

Even more troubling is the rise in dengue cases in Peshawar, with officials warning that this year could see a repeat of 2017, when more than 20,000 cases and 60 deaths were reported, overwhelming the city’s hospitals. In September alone, 192 cases were recorded, mostly in areas affected during the 2017 outbreak. Once again, the provincial government has failed to address an issue that is its responsibility. The cumulative neglect of the past decade is beginning to take its toll, and the province’s leadership must heed the calls of the people and lawmakers, urging them to return to governance and abandon their lofty political ambitions.

Shibli Faraz’s name removed from ECL, PCL, govt tells IHC

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1727846585.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024