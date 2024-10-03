Forgotten KP

The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming more critical by the day. It appears that the entire province has been left to fend for itself, with little to no intervention from the provincial government, which seems preoccupied with political manoeuvring in the capital. This in itself is condemnable, but when we consider the specific challenges Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces, this negligence becomes even more outrageous.

Firstly, the province is unable to enforce its authority in the areas it governs. Tribal conflicts have been ongoing for months, sometimes escalating into full-scale battles, leaving dozens dead. The government has failed to protect its citizens or bring the perpetrators to justice. These areas are effectively lawless, governed by the tribes themselves. Secondly, there are continuous attacks on law enforcement agencies, including the police, rangers, and armed forces. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police force has been severely weakened by a series of militant attacks, and the province’s response has been inadequate. No protection, equipment, or reinforcements have been provided to support the police, nor has any real effort been made to eradicate the militants causing these problems. When discussions arise about tackling militancy, the situation is just as bleak.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party leading the province, has been one of the most vocal opponents of a military operation to root out militancy. This stance likely stems from a desire to appease voters in the province, but the result is ongoing suffering as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan continues to wreak havoc. If that weren’t enough, recent flooding has severely damaged the province’s infrastructure, yet no rehabilitation efforts are in sight.

Even more troubling is the rise in dengue cases in Peshawar, with officials warning that this year could see a repeat of 2017, when more than 20,000 cases and 60 deaths were reported, overwhelming the city’s hospitals. In September alone, 192 cases were recorded, mostly in areas affected during the 2017 outbreak. Once again, the provincial government has failed to address an issue that is its responsibility. The cumulative neglect of the past decade is beginning to take its toll, and the province’s leadership must heed the calls of the people and lawmakers, urging them to return to governance and abandon their lofty political ambitions.