Golden Star Club wins Lahore East Zone PCB Inter-Club Championship

LAHORE - Golden Star Cricket Club emerged title winners in the Lahore East Zone PCB Inter-Club Championship after defeating Mughalpura Whites by 73 runs in the final.

Tayyab Ansar was named player of the match for his all-round performance. The awards were distributed by Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA), Bilal Muqit, President of East Zone, and Syed Habib-ul-Hassan Shah, Secretary.

In the final held at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, Golden Star Club, batting first, scored 160 all out runs in 37 overs. Tayyab Ansar and Taib Sohail both contributed 24 runs each, while Jafar Bilal added 23 and captain Huzaifa Shujaat scored 21. On the bowling side, Mughalpura Whites’ Wilson Bando claimed three wickets and Waqas Safdar took two.

In reply, Mughalpura Whites struggled against the aggressive bowling of Golden Star Club and were all out for a mere 87 runs. Waqas Safdar was the top scorer with 29 runs, followed by Muhammad Zahid Khan with 16. For Golden Star Club, Tayyab Ansar took four wickets and Zeeshan Mughal and Zain ul Hassan took two each.

Tayyab Ansar was awarded player of the match for his all-round performance. Other awards included best batsman of the tournament for Mughalpura Whites’ Umair Daniyal, best bowler for Golden Star’s Tayyab Ansar, and best wicketkeeper for Mohsin Ali of New Union Club.

LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed was the chief guest at the final, and he, along with Bilal Muqit, Syed Habib-ul-Hassan Shah, and other organizers, distributed the prizes. Khawaja Nadeem congratulated both teams for reaching the final and expressed hope that the players would continue to maintain their high-performance levels.