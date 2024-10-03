Govt approves security plan for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday approved a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally gave approval of the plan while chairing a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior. The meeting reviewed in detail the security arrangements for the moot. The top officials of the federal government including the federal secretary interior, additional secretaries, deputy commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), sector commander Pakistan Rangers and representatives from security agencies attended the meeting. The senior officials of Islamabad administration were also in attendance. Islamabad is hosting the SCO heads of governments’ meeting that has been scheduled for October 15-16. While addressing the participants, the interior minister emphasized the significance of hosting the moot in Pakistan, stating that several heads of state would be among the participants. He called it an honour for the entire nation. He said special arrangements for beautification and cleanliness of the capital city were being made on the occasion of the conference.

Naqvi said that in order to ensure foolproof security, additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, and Punjab Police would be deployed. He underscored that all relevant departments should play their assigned roles with mutual cooperation. “We all have to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of this summit through mutual cooperation,” he added.