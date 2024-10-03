Gujar Khan police launch crackdown on criminal activities

Gujar khan - The police in have launched a crackdown on criminal activities, resulting in the arrest of two individuals linked to the operation of a prostitution den. In a recent operation, SDPO , Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, reported that authorities conducted a raid based on specific intelligence concerning a brothel house located in the New Sabzi Mandi area. During the operation, a man and a woman were apprehended at the scene.

According to SDPO Rana, the individual in question had allegedly acquired the woman for the purpose of prostitution, facilitating her services to various men in the locality.

Additionally, it was reported that another man managed to flee the scene during the operation. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer confirmed that both suspects have been apprehended and charged under sections 371A and 371B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In another action, Mandra police apprehended a drug peddler, seizing 2.4 kilogrammes of hashish from his possession. Authorities have confirmed the identity of the suspect as Ahmed Gul, a resident of Peshawar.

Talking to The Nation, newly-appointed SDPO Rana outlined his intentions to implement measures against criminal activities in the tehsil.

He announced plans to install security cameras at strategic locations in , along with the establishment of a control room at the SDPO or Assistant Commissioner Office. He stated that enhancements to police patrolling during night hours would be implemented to address street crime in the area.

He emphasized that providing relief to the down trodden segment of the society by upholding merit would be his top priority during his posting in .