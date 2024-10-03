Hafiz Naeemur Rehman invites Bilawal Bhutto to Gaza million march

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir met with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad, inviting him to participate in the upcoming Gaza million march.

The Jamaat-e-Islami delegation, led by Hafiz Naeem, included Liaqat Baloch and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab. During the meeting, Bilawal announced his support for the Gaza march.

Addressing the media alongside Bilawal, condemned Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon, calling it state terrorism. He emphasized the need for Pakistan's rulers to focus on the situation in Gaza, announcing countrywide protests on October 7. He called for unity despite political differences, urging support for Palestine.

Bilawal Bhutto echoed similar sentiments, stating that although political parties have their differences, they must stand united on this issue. He assured the JI that the PPP would support the Gaza march, conveying a message of solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The Jamaat-e-Islami's Million March is set for October 7 on Embassy Road in Islamabad, aimed at expressing solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon.