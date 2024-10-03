Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hania Aamir steals show at Hum Style Awards 2024 with enthralling dance to 'Nach Punjaban'

Hania Aamir steals show at Hum Style Awards 2024 with enthralling dance to 'Nach Punjaban'
Web Desk
3:30 PM | October 03, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Hania Aamir has captured the spotlight once again, delighting her fans with a spirited performance to the classic Punjabi song "Nach Punjaban" at the Hum Style Awards 2024.

During the annual event held in London, the Mere Humsafar star shone brightly in a stunning golden outfit, radiating joy as she danced to Abrar’s hit track.

Her vibrant moves enhanced the song's rhythm, leading to the video going viral, with fans praising her candid and heartfelt performance.

In addition to her electrifying dance, Hania showcased her style with a chic pink corset, accessorized with a diamond necklace, minimal earrings, and silver rings.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024