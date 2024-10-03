IAP celebrates successful conclusion of the 2024 Commonwealth Association of Architects Symposium and General Assembly

Kigali, Rwanda - The Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) has announced the successful conclusion of the 2024 Commonwealth Association of Architects (CAA) Symposium and General Assembly, held in Kigali, Rwanda. Hosted by the Rwanda Institute of Architects, the event gathered over 300 delegates from across the globe to discuss the critical theme,“Education, Policy, and Practice: Advancing the Declaration on Sustainable Urbanisation in the Commonwealth.”

The IAP celebrated notable achievements during the gala dinner, where 16 Pakistani students were honored with prestigious awards. Among them, three students—Waleed Ashfaque (COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore), Noman Awan, and Nihal Ahmed—received regional awards, while thirteen students received commendation awards. These outstanding accomplishments were made possible by the mentorship of Kalim A. Siddiqui, the immediate past president of CAA. In addition, the CAA Robert Mathew Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to renowned Pakistani architect Ar. Yasmeen Lari for her lifelong contributions to the field of architecture. The jury, led by Dr. Sajida Haider Vandal, recognized her extraordinary work, raising Pakistan’s profile on the global stage. The event also marked a significant moment for the Institute of Architects Pakistan with successful election outcomes as Maira Khan was elected vice president for the Asia Region and Umar Saeed appointed as chair of the Education Committee. The three-day symposium featured a dynamic agenda filled with keynote addresses, panel discussions, and exhibitions. The opening ceremony featured key addresses from Dr Jack Ngarambe, Director General of Urbanisation, Housing, and Human Settlement. Keynote speakers Felix Okoboi and Mark Olweny offered valuable insights into urban sustainability and innovative architectural practices. Parallel sessions and an exhibition of advanced architectural research further enriched the day.

On the second day, the focus shifted to architectural education and sustainability with a panel discussion on “Future Competencies for Praxis”. The CAA General Assembly was held, culminating in the election of new officers, followed by a gala dinner and awards presentation.

The final day included a morning mixer on the Aga Khan Award for Architectural Education, followed by sessions on climate resilience, vertical farming, and educational frameworks. The event concluded with an exhibition review and closing reception.

The symposium resulted in several important takeaways:

Architectural Education: A renewed focus on updating curricula to address environmental, ethical, and socio-economic challenges.

Sustainability: Support for innovative, resource-efficient architectural practices.

Scalability and Technology: Emphasis on scalable solutions and integrating technology for urban and rural development.

The Institute of Architects Pakistan is committed to implementing the insights and resolutions from the 2024 CAA Symposium to promote sustainable urbanization practices and enhance architectural education within Pakistan and throughout the Commonwealth. These outcomes will play a pivotal role in shaping future policies and practices, driving forward a more sustainable and innovative future for the built environment.