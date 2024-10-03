Israel declares UN secretary-general persona non grata

TEL AVIV - Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz Wednesday declared United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres persona non grata in Israel, effectively barring him from entering the country.

The announcement was made in response to what Katz described as Guterres’ failure to unequivocally condemn Iran’s attack on Israel and what he called his support for terrorist organisations. “Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil,” Katz said. He accused Guterres of being an anti-Israel UN chief who provides “support to terrorists,” such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Iran.

The decision follows a series of statements from Guterres that, according to Katz, reflect a continued bias against Israel since the start of the conflict. Katz criticized the UN leader for failing to take a firm stance on Hamas’ atrocities on October 7, 2023, and for failing to push for resolutions designating the group as a terrorist organization.

“Guterres will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN for generations to come,” the foreign minister added. “Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without António Guterres.”