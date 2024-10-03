Japan, Philippines raise volcanic alerts amid increased activity

Authorities in Japan and the Philippines issued separate warnings Wednesday over heightened volcanic activity in both countries and potential eruption risks.

Japanese authorities raised the volcanic alert level for Mount Iwate from one to two, warning of potential eruptions and imposing restrictions around the crater.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the update at 3 p.m. local time (0600 GMT), citing increased volcanic activity at the volcano, which is located in northern Honshu.

The agency warned that eruptions could affect areas up to two kilometers (1.24 miles) from the Nishi-Iwateyama crater.

"Be on guard for large volcanic rocks that may fly in a ballistic trajectory during an eruption," the agency said. "Follow the instructions of local authorities and avoid risky areas," it added.

Officials also cautioned about the possibility of ashfall and small volcanic rocks being carried by wind to locations downwind of the crater, potentially affecting more distant areas.

The alert level of two advises against approaching the crater. Japan's volcanic alert system ranges from one to five, with five requiring immediate evacuation.

Minor eruption of Philippines' Taal Volcano

Later on Wednesday, a minor eruption lasting 11 minutes occurred at the main crater of Taal Volcano, located in the Philippines southern Batangas province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

The eruption was Phreatomagmatic, resulting from the interaction between magma and water.

The incident produced a puff of black smoke from the crater, followed by another steam-rich plume rising 2,400 meters (about 7,900 feet) into the air and drifting northeast, the institute noted.

Unrest continues, however, as indicated by an ongoing alert.

The institute warned of possible sudden explosions, ashfall, and lethal gas emissions, urging communities around the Taal Caldera to remain wary of potential health impacts.

The statement said authorities continue to monitor Taal closely and will provide updates on any new developments.

Situated about 50 kilometers south of the capital Manila, the volcano ranks as the Philippines' second-most active, having experienced 38 recorded historical eruptions.