KMC int’l conference starts to promote medical research

Peshawar - The Khyber Medical College 3rd International Research Conference was inaugurated on Wednesday with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chief Guest, Prof Dr.Rizwan Taj, President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), graced the event with his presence. Prominent attendees included the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), Dr Umar Ayub, members of the Organising Committee, Patron-in-Chief and Dean of Khyber Medical College, Prof Dr Aurangzeb, Chief Organiser Prof Dr Basheer Ahmad, and Organizing Committee Chairpersons Dr. Farooq Ahmad and Dr Iqbal Haider.

The event saw the participation of renowned medical experts, researchers, and students from across Pakistan, aiming to promote modern research trends and innovations in the field of medicine.

In the two months leading up to the conference, more than 50 workshops were conducted in major public hospitals across KP.

, benefiting not only doctors but also students and other medical staff. During the conference, several pharmaceutical companies set up stalls, and city tours of Peshawar were organised for guests from other cities. The two-day conference will conclude on Thursday (today).

In his address, the Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, stated, “Research in the field of health is the foundation upon which the global medical system stands. Modern technology and scientific advancements have rapidly changed the world, and it is essential to keep pace with these changes. The promotion of research in the medical field is indispensable for improving the health of our nation. It is the need of the hour for medical institutions to focus on research to elevate healthcare standards at the global level.”

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr. Umar Ayub, emphasized, “Khyber Medical College has always been at the forefront of research. This conference aims not only to inform students and faculty about modern research methodologies but also to equip them to explore new horizons in the medical field. Our goal is for our researchers to develop new treatments and methodologies based on cutting-edge research so that the public can benefit from improved and quality healthcare services.”

Dean of Khyber Medical College, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb, said, “Progress in the health sector is impossible without research. We need to focus our efforts and hard work on research to provide services that meet global standards. KMC has always recognized the importance of research, and this conference aims to further promote a research culture.”