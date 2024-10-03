Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lawyers back establishment of constitutional court

Lawyers back establishment of constitutional court
Web Desk
11:17 AM | October 03, 2024
National

Lawyers have expressed strong support for constitutional amendment and establishing constitutional court.

Former Secretary Islamabad Bar Association, Advocate Asif Irfan emphasized the need for collective efforts for judicial reforms and rid the country of current outdated judicial system.

Another former Secretary of the Islamabad Bar Association, Advocate Mazhar Javed, welcomed the decision to establish Federal Constitutional Court.

He said the new court would hear cases on constitutional and political nature, while the Supreme Court would focus on general cases. He said it would speed up the process for dispensation of justice to the people.

Advocate Supreme Court, Javed Iqbal Banday said the establishment of constitutional court would ease work load on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727916271.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024