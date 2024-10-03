Lawyers back establishment of constitutional court

Lawyers have expressed strong support for constitutional amendment and establishing constitutional court.

Former Secretary Islamabad Bar Association, Advocate Asif Irfan emphasized the need for collective efforts for judicial reforms and rid the country of current outdated judicial system.

Another former Secretary of the Islamabad Bar Association, Advocate Mazhar Javed, welcomed the decision to establish Federal Constitutional Court.

He said the new court would hear cases on constitutional and political nature, while the Supreme Court would focus on general cases. He said it would speed up the process for dispensation of justice to the people.

Advocate Supreme Court, Javed Iqbal Banday said the establishment of constitutional court would ease work load on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.