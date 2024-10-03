Malaysian Ties

The Prime Minister’s welcoming of his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to Pakistan on a three-day visit marks a positive step in foreign relations that promises future development. In many respects, Pakistan and Malaysia share similarities. Both lie on the eastern edge of the Islamic world, interacting with Southeast Asian and South Asian cultures.

As a result, they have each developed a unique form of Islam suited to their distinct environments. With large populations and similar demographics, both countries exert significant economic influence in their respective regions, not necessarily due to the sophistication of their economies, but by virtue of their size and bilateral relationship. Strengthening this relationship with Malaysia should be a priority for Pakistan. Pakistan could position itself as a hub for Malaysian activities directed towards the heart of the Islamic world. Additionally, the two nations can deepen economic, cultural, religious, and tourism ties, as they share common cultural and religious foundations. Malaysia is also becoming an increasingly significant player on the geopolitical stage.

Amid the growing tensions between China and US allies in the South China Sea, Malaysia holds a more neutral stance compared to other countries in the region. For Pakistan, aligning with Malaysia—another nation seeking to balance relationships between Chinese and American interests—would be a strategic move. Jointly asserting their influence in the region could strengthen both nations’ positions.

It remains to be seen what tangible benefits the government will secure from the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit. However, it is crucial that Pakistan works to solidify this relationship, which should be much stronger given the historical ties between the two nations.