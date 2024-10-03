Malik, Inam, Waqar storm into ITF Dubai Masters finals

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top senior players Rashid Malik, Inam-ul-Haq, and Waqar Nisar have secured spots in the finals of the ITF Dubai Masters MT200, currently taking place in Dubai. Rashid Malik, Pakistan’s leading senior tennis player, triumphed over Germany’s Ralph Haubold to reach both the 60+ singles and doubles finals. Speaking to The Nation, Malik expressed optimism: “I am confident about performing well in both the singles and doubles finals and aim to secure two titles for Pakistan. Competing in such events keeps me fit and prepared for future challenges, with my ultimate goal being the ITF World Masters title.”

INAM DEFEATS TOP SEED, SET FOR ALL-PAKISTAN FINAL AGAINST WAQAR

In the 65+ singles category, Inam-ul-Haq of Pakistan pulled off an impressive 6-0, 7-5 victory over top-seeded Suresh Alapati of India. He will now face fellow countryman Waqar Nisar, the second seed, who earlier overcame India’s Raveendranath Nair with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win. The final will see former Davis Cup player Inam-ul-Haq take on Waqar Nisar in an all-Pakistani clash, ensuring that Pakistan will claim both the winner and runner-up trophies in this category.

“We are optimistic about performing well in the final, but more importantly, we’re proud that both the winner and runner-up trophies will be going to Pakistan,” they added. In other action, Pakistan’s senior player Shehryar Salamat outclassed India’s Ramakrishnan Rajkumar 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the next round.