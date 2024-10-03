Thursday, October 03, 2024
Maryam Nawaz launches Himat Card for differently-abled individuals

Web Desk
8:54 PM | October 03, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the Himat Card initiative to support differently-abled individuals across the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, she highlighted the integration of 65,000 special persons into mainstream society, expressing her gratitude for the realization of this project. The government has allocated Rs2.6 billion for the initiative, with plans to increase funding every three months. Himat Card holders will also benefit from free metro bus travel.

CM Maryam praised the economic progress under the PML-N government and criticized the previous administration for inflation and creating obstacles in public service. She also condemned the PTI leadership for fostering unrest.

