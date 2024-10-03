Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Maulana Fazlur Rehman warns against misuse of Supreme Court's article 63-A verdict

Maulana Fazlur Rehman warns against misuse of Supreme Court's article 63-A verdict
Web Desk
8:54 PM | October 03, 2024
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman cautioned against the misuse of the Supreme Court's review on Article 63-A during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The JUI-F chief emphasized that there should be no "match-fixing" following the apex court's ruling on Article 63-A and warned against the buying and selling of MPs in the aftermath of the decision.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court accepted review petitions against its earlier decision on Article 63-A, overturning the ruling that dissident members' votes should not be counted. The review appeal was heard by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, with a short order announced after hearing the arguments.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024