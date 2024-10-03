Maulana Fazlur Rehman warns against misuse of Supreme Court's article 63-A verdict

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief cautioned against the misuse of the Supreme Court's review on Article 63-A during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The JUI-F chief emphasized that there should be no "match-fixing" following the apex court's ruling on Article 63-A and warned against the buying and selling of MPs in the aftermath of the decision.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court accepted review petitions against its earlier decision on Article 63-A, overturning the ruling that dissident members' votes should not be counted. The review appeal was heard by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, with a short order announced after hearing the arguments.