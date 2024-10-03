Thursday, October 03, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi warns PTI against protests amid high-profile visits in Islamabad

Web Desk
8:52 PM | October 03, 2024
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against staging any protests in Islamabad amid high-profile visits to the capital.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Naqvi emphasized that Section 144 was in place, and strict action would be taken against any violations. He stated that no one would be permitted to forcefully march on Islamabad in the name of political protest.

The interior minister highlighted that the Malaysian Prime Minister is currently in the capital for a three-day official visit, while high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia and the Prime Minister of China are also expected this month. He urged PTI to call off any protest plans due to these diplomatic events.

Naqvi stressed that Pakistan has a responsibility to provide foolproof security to foreign guests, with no compromise on this matter, as international conferences are taking place in the country after a long hiatus. He called on all Pakistanis to avoid actions that could tarnish the country's reputation.

To ensure security, Naqvi stated that additional paramilitary forces, including Rangers, FC, and the army, have been deployed.

