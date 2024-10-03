Thursday, October 03, 2024
Monsoon rains in Hub

Monsoon rains are sweeping across the country, affecting many areas. Hub City also experienced a wave of these rains, leaving the city filthy and difficult to navigate. The streets are covered in muck, and even the main roads have become unpassable due to the rainfall over the past few weeks.

People are unable to leave their homes, and if they do, their clothes get dirty, preventing them from attending special occasions like weddings. Once the rains stop, the city becomes dusty, with the roads still unfit for travel. This causes significant problems, especially for motorbike riders, who struggle to drive without protective glasses due to the harmful dust particles in the air. The dust not only affects visibility but also poses health risks, particularly to the eyes and skin.

Unfortunately, no one has addressed these issues yet. The relevant authorities must step in to find a solution and provide some relief to the city’s residents.

ASIM BALOCH,

Balochistan.

