Multicultural fashion show held at Embassy of Pakistan, Paris

PARIS - A glamourous multidesigner and multicultural fashion show was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris in collaboration with Fashion London to celebrate the diverse cultures and unique fashion scenes of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, UAE and UK. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the guests to the show - Spring Summer 2025 Paris, featuring six dynamic designers, all of whom have previously presented their collections internationally. The Ambassador noted that the diplomatic world was particularly conscious of fashion’s growing role in cultural diplomacy. Much as food, art and sports say a lot about a nation’s culture, fashion has its own unique place. Cultural diplomacy was one of the priorities of the Embassy, and events like this transform dreams into reality. The objective was to showcase rich cultural heritage of our country by drawing linkages and partnering with others friends. The Ambassador outlined that as the world evolves, so does fashion. Pakistan is home to countless extravagant fashion weeks that are conducted annually. Our pride lies in the talent of our top designers, models, and stylists who work tirelessly to put on a magnificent display of craftsmanship, Pakistani culture, and the latest fashion trends, he added. While appreciating the work of all designers he said that behind every quality garment, there is a story – a tale of tradition, artistry, and passion.

This storytelling was evident in the meticulous details, the selection of fabrics, the colour palettes, and the overall concept of each collection. One way or another the designers share part of rich cultural history of their countries with the world. The Ambassador while introducing Geoff Cox, Executive Producer Fashion London appreciated his passion and commitment in putting together a diverse fashion show which aims to further glorify the fashion world. The Ambassador praised his creative team and models along with Kaarvan Crafts Foundation which aims to promote rural women artisans work in Pakistan. Geoff Cox while sharing his views added that it’s an absolute honour and delight to work with the Ambassador and Embassy’s team behind the show. To him presenting an international fashion show in collaboration with the Embassy was like a dream come true. Designers Lenie Boya, Ana Bari, Natz Couture, Alex Le Mez, Karen Gold and Omar Mansoor mesmerised the guests with their breath-taking clothing line. As the music gathered pace, models set off in the beautiful Chancery Hall of the Embassy, swaying toward the cameras that awaited them at the end of the ramp. The guests cheered the models as they walked the ramp for the six designers in colorful and elegant dresses one after the other. A large number of guests from different walks of life including French officials and friends, diplomats, fashion and business circle, students and media attended the fashion show.