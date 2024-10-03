NA committee discusses lifeline consumers, IPP contracts

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Power met on Thursday to discuss mechanisms for determining lifeline and protected consumers, with a focus on Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts. The meeting sparked debate over the absence of NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, with PTI MNA Sher Ali Arbab criticizing the regulator for sending a junior officer instead.

Responding to the criticism, the Secretary of the Power Division clarified that the committee had not summoned the NEPRA chairman, and that all required information had already been provided. However, he added that the committee could request the chairman’s presence in the next session if necessary.

The committee was briefed on the government’s contracts with IPPs, with a NEPRA official affirming that all relevant details had been shared. PPP MNA Khursheed Junejo expressed disappointment at the NEPRA chairman’s absence, stressing the importance of his presence for such critical discussions.

The Secretary of the Power Division informed the committee that significant progress had been made in talks with the IPPs, with most negotiations successfully concluded. PML-N’s Ameer Muqam suggested waiting for the completion of the task force’s report before receiving further briefings on the matter.

The session highlighted the ongoing efforts to resolve key power sector challenges, including negotiations with IPPs, which have long been a crucial issue for the country’s energy sector.