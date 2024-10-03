Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine in Islamabad

Ashraf on Thursday inaugurated the Bahria University College of Medicine (BUCM) in Islamabad.

Speaking at the event, Admiral Ashraf commended Bahria University's achievements in delivering quality education across various disciplines. He highlighted the opportunities and challenges ahead, expressing confidence that BUCM would become a premier institution for medical education. He also emphasized that the professionalism, dedication, and commitment of faculty members would be instrumental in making BUCM one of the leading medical institutes in Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq, Rector of Bahria University, acknowledged the support from the Pakistan Navy in establishing the campus. The Project Director of Bahria University Health Sciences Islamabad presented project details and highlighted the facilities available for students.

Admiral Ashraf toured the campus, praising its state-of-the-art infrastructure. The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Health Ministry, Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, Higher Education Commission, former rectors, faculty members, and students.