No laxity will be tolerated for safety, security of citizens: SSP

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Khairpur, Dr. Samiullah Soomro, on Wednesday said that no laxity would be tolerated for the safety and security of the citizens. He was chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the district. All SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the Khairpur district. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Soomro warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them. He said, “We are servants of the people, and their safety is our prime priority,” he added.

He further directed all relevant officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes, especially dacoits, snatching, robbery, and murder cases, adding that the ratio of the challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.