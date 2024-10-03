Old enmity claims life in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A man was killed by his rivals here at Mohallah Okhli, Mauza Qaidabad area here on Wednesday.

Police said that Shair Abass alongwith accomplice gunned down Dildar Tiwana (33) resident of Okhli Mohla over old enmity. Police concerned shifted the body to hospital for autopsy while further investigation was underway.

11 criminals arrested

Sargodha Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Inam, Wasim,Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Seven shops sealed over encroachment

Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed seven shops during an ongoing operation, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk Kutchery Bazaar, Liaquat Market and sealed seven shops over encroachment.

Action would be continued against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed, the spokesperson maintained.

Five power thieves nabbed

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught five power pilferers and got registered nine cases during the ongoing drive against power pilferage.

A FESCO spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the task force teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.

He informed that during the last 24 hours, the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City, booked three consumers from Shah Purr area, whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.