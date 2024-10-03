Pakistan down Sri Lanka by 31 runs in ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener

Thanks to an outstanding bowling performance, Pakistan Women successfully defended a modest score of 116 runs, defeating Sri Lanka Women by 31 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Sharjah.

Captain Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat first. The Pakistan team was bowled out for 116 runs in 20 overs. In response, Sri Lanka managed to score only 85 runs, losing 9 wickets in their innings.

Pakistan's innings faced difficulties from the outset, with key players Gol Firoza (2), Muneeba Ali (11), and Sidra Amin (12) falling early, leaving the team at just 32 runs. Nida Dar scored 23 runs, and Aiman Sohail contributed 18 runs before getting out. Alia Riaz was dismissed on the very first ball.

Captain Fatima Sana was the top scorer for Pakistan, making 30 runs with three fours and a six. For Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapathu, Sugandika Kumari, and Oshadi Ranasinghe each claimed three wickets. Pakistan got an important early wicket when Chamari Athapathu was caught by Aiman Sohail off a delivery from Fatima Sana after scoring only 6 runs.

Aiman Sohail took the wickets of Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera, while Nashra Sandhu dismissed Kavesha Dilhari and Vishmi Gunaratne, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 52 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Pakistan had a firm grip on the match.

Sri Lanka's troubles increased as Sadia Iqbal took the wickets of Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshika Silva, and Sugandika Kumari. Fatima Sana claimed Sri Lanka's ninth wicket, dismissing Sachini Nisansala. Pakistan will play their second match against India in Dubai on October 6.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling win by defending a low total against Scotland in the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 116 runs (20 overs) – Fatima Sana 30, Nida Dar 23, Aiman Sohail 18; Chamari Athapathu 3/18, Sugandika Kumari 3/19, Oshadi Ranasinghe 3/20 beat SRI LANKA 85-9 (20 overs) – Nilakshika Silva 22, Vishmi Gunaratne 20; Sadia Iqbal 3/17, Fatima Sana 2/10, Nashra Sandhu 2/15, Aiman Sohail 2/17 by 31 runs.

BANGLADESH 119-7 (Mostary 36, Rani 29; Horley 3-13) beat SCOTLAND 103-7 (Sarah Bryce 49*, Moni 2-15) by 16 runs.