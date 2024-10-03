Pakistan ready for JVs with Russia for promotion of bilateral business

ISLAMABAD - A major breakthrough has come out in the trade & business sectors of Russia & Pakistan and for the first time in the 76-year history, the Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum has taken place. In Moscow, business activities between the two countries were scheduled in which mutual investment agreements have been signed to increase import and export and benefiting from each other’s experiences. Under the leadership of Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan from Pakistan, the CEOs of more than 70 companies visited Moscow and attended 3-day Business Forum while the heads of about 100 Russian companies participated in joint activities. A meeting was held between the President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce Platonov Vladimir and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. In this meeting, it was decided that Russia will fully cooperate with Pakistan in IT Technology, Safe City projects, IT center and other sectors while bilateral business activities will be increased for leather and textile, agricultural products, fruits and vegetables and other products. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan along with Russia’s Deputy Minister for Trade Alexey Gruzdev and Russian Federation Advisor Evgeny Fidchuk also signed various MoUs according to which Russia and Pakistan will increase imports and exports of food items. Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan termed the visit to Russia as successful and beneficial and said that Pakistan is ready for Joint Ventures with Russia for the promotion of bilateral business. Offering full cooperation, both Pakistan and Russia agreed to prepare their own lists of companies and invited Russia to participate in the Textile Expo in Pakistan in this month of October for which he also offered full hospitality including air tickets, accommodation and transport.

President of Moscow Chamber of Commerce Platonov Vladimir and Vice President Ms Mishchenko Vladislav and Head of UMS Ms. Lukashenko Lidiya Aleksandrovna expressed their gratitude to Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and said that both countries can cooperate in high-tech, minerals, information technology and other sectors to make more progress in the field. It is noteworthy that Senators Danish Kumar and Zia Longo from Pakistan and Senators Mr Chezouv and Ms Sakharova also participated in this visit to Russia while Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Khalid Jamali and Trade Minister Shaukat Hayat also played an active role in organizing the Pakistan-Russia Trade & Investment Forum on which Federal Minister of Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his satisfaction and said that Pakistan is committed to increase public, cultural relations and bilateral cooperation with Russia in the future. Moscow Chamber of Commerce should come forward and the business communities of both countries should promote activities through mutual cooperation which will benefit both Pakistan and Russia equally. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that the purpose of his visit to Moscow is to encourage mutual trade, increase the confidence of the business community and promote harmony between the two countries.