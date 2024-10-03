Thursday, October 03, 2024
Pakistan rugby team reaches Nepal for Asian Rugby Championship

Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan’s 15-member rugby squad has reached Nepal to compete in the Asian Rugby Sevens Championship. The tournament, set to begin on October 4 in Kathmandu, will feature 14 men’s teams, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, India, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. The teams will be vying for a spot in the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2025. The Pakistani squad consists of 12 players, led by head coach Van Drotterludoch Hermans from South Africa, and includes team manager Manan Naseem and physio Mohammad Bin Zia. The players include Syed Hussam Haider, Ammar Abbas, Fahad Khizr, Danish Ali, Khalid Hussain Bhatti, Tauqeer Ali, Wasim Abbas, M Afzal, Anjum Sajjad, Khurram Shehzad, M Mudassar, and Ahmed Wasim Akram.   Before departing, head coach Hermans expressed confidence in his team. “The boys have trained hard and are ready to face the top teams in Asia. We expect a strong performance in this championship.”

Staff Reporter

