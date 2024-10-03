Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan wins toss, elects bat against Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup opener

Pakistan wins toss, elects bat against Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Web Desk
8:55 PM | October 03, 2024
Sports

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, held at Sharjah on Thursday.

The Pakistan women's team is in Group ‘A’ alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Group ‘B’ includes Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Pakistan's upcoming fixtures include a clash against arch-rivals India on 6 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), followed by matches against Australia on 11 October and New Zealand on 14 October at the same venue.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on 17 and 18 October, while the tournament final will take place on 20 October at DICS, with the first ball set to be bowled at 6pm local time.

Pakistan Squad: Muneeba Ali Siddiqi (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig.

Maryam Nawaz launches Himat Card for differently-abled individuals

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024