Pakistan wins toss, elects bat against Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup opener

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, held at Sharjah on Thursday.

The Pakistan women's team is in Group ‘A’ alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Group ‘B’ includes Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Pakistan's upcoming fixtures include a clash against arch-rivals India on 6 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), followed by matches against Australia on 11 October and New Zealand on 14 October at the same venue.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on 17 and 18 October, while the tournament final will take place on 20 October at DICS, with the first ball set to be bowled at 6pm local time.

Pakistan Squad: Muneeba Ali Siddiqi (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig.