Pakistan women set to start T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sri Lanka

LAHORE - The Pakistan women’s cricket team is set to start their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign today (Thursday), facing Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament.

The competition runs from October 3 to 20, with matches being held across the UAE. Pakistan, led by captain Fatima Sana, is placed in Group ‘A’ alongside heavyweights Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Group ‘B’ consists of Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Pakistan’s first game will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, followed by a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on October 6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). The Green Shirts will then face defending champions Australia on October 11, with their final group-stage match scheduled against New Zealand on October 14, both at the DICS.

The tournament format will see the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, slated for October 17 and 18. The final will take place on October 20 at the DICS, with the first ball set to be bowled at 6 pm local time. Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan participated in warm-up matches against Scotland and Bangladesh, though they were unable to secure a win. However, they have utilized extensive practice sessions to acclimatize to local conditions.

Captain Fatima Sana expressed confidence in her team’s preparations, citing the home series against South Africa as a key learning experience. “The series at home allowed us to understand our strengths, and our batters found their form. The warm-up games have helped us assess the conditions, and we are clear on the best team combination moving forward,” she stated.

PAKISTAN SQUAD:Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan. Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk). Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani.