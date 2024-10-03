The discovery of Homo floresiensis, commonly known as the “Hobbit,” in 2003 on the Indonesian island of Flores, sent shockwaves through the archaeological community. Unearthed in Liang Bua Cave, these small-statured hominins challenged established notions of human evolution. Dating back around 60,000 years, these diminutive beings stood about three feet tall with a unique blend of primitive and advanced features. Scientists debated their origin and whether they represented a distinct species or a population affected by insular dwarfism. The find underscored the complexity of human evolution and the surprises that await in the ever-unfolding narrative of our ancient past.