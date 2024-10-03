Thursday, October 03, 2024
PCB announces commentary panel for Pakistan, England test series

PCB announces commentary panel for Pakistan, England test series
M Zawar
3:03 PM | October 03, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming Test series, set to commence on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Former England Test captains David Gower, Michael Atherton, and Nasser Hussain will return to Pakistan as commentators, having previously covered the three Tests between Pakistan and England in December 2022. They will be joined by fellow Test cricketer Ian Ward, representing the voices from England.

The commentary team from Pakistan will feature former Test captains Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja, along with Test cricketer Bazid Khan and former Pakistan women's team captain Urooj Mumtaz.

Zainab Abbas will serve as the series presenter.

M Zawar

Sports

