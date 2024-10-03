PCB confirms Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain to focus on batting

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed that has resigned as Pakistan men’s white-ball captain. His decision, tendered on Tuesday evening, has been accepted by the PCB.

In response, the national selection committee has been tasked with formulating new strategies for the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket, including recommending a successor. “While the PCB had supported Babar in his role as captain, his decision to step down reflects his desire to focus on delivering a greater impact as a player,” a PCB spokesperson said.

“This move underscores his professionalism and commitment to Pakistan cricket. He believes dedicating himself fully to his batting will allow him to contribute more decisively to the team’s success in the shorter formats,” he added.

The PCB expressed its appreciation for Babar’s leadership, noting his ability to prioritize the team’s needs while maintaining an unwavering dedication to Pakistan cricket. The board will continue to support Babar as he remains an integral part of the team, both as a world-class batsman and a senior figure.

Reflecting on his decision, said: “Playing for Pakistan has always been my greatest honour, and I’ve always put the team’s success above everything else. Stepping down as captain will enable me to give even more as a player, and I’m fully committed to that path. The team’s success is what matters most.”

Having led Pakistan for five years, Babar emphasized that this is the right moment to concentrate on his batting. “It’s been a privilege to captain this team, but I strongly believe I can have a bigger impact by focusing on my performance with the bat. I’m grateful for the unwavering support from my teammates, coaches, and the PCB throughout my captaincy.” As Pakistan enters a transitional phase, Babar pledged to back the new captain and emerging players, with the team gearing up for a crucial season ahead, including the defense of the ICC Champions Trophy on home soil next year.

Meanwhile, the sources revealed that after Babar Azam’s resignation as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is the ‘strong candidate’ to become the white-ball captain. The relevant PCB officials have been asked to hold consultations with Mohammad Rizwan for team selection, the sources added.