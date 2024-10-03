Thursday, October 03, 2024
Perimetric Security System comes in action at Gwadar Port

INP
October 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD   -  In a major development, the Perimetric Security System (PSS), with the installation of 675 high-tech security cameras, has been put into full operation in the jurisdiction of the Gwadar Port area.

With this significant move, the Perimetric Security System, costing Rs252.350 million, has instilled a sense of heightened security coverage for Gwadar Port, allied infrastructures, buildings of Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Gwadar Free Zone South, and Gwadar Free Zone North.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, the PSS is a built-in multipurpose system that detects threats, performs surveillance, and analyses attack patterns, installed with the objective of ensuring a safe and secure environment in Gwadar Port and the adjoining Free Zone.

Chairman GPA Passand Khan said that after the installation of the modern security system, the entry and exit of goods and services have been facilitated.

MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch appreciated this noble initiative and further invited domestic and foreign investors to invest in Gwadar, applauding the efforts of the port operator in ensuring the security of Gwadar Port.

Jahangir Sabir, a local travel agent in Gwadar, said that the security system is the need of the hour, keeping in view Gwadar’s economic output.

“The PSS is an insurance policy for upcoming development, the tourism industry, hotel industry, recreational sites, and large shopping plazas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government of Balochistan is also working on the Gwadar Safe City Project.

Phase I of the project has seen substantial progress with the establishment of the Project Management Unit (PMU) and the submission of technical and financial feasibility reports, in compliance with the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2025.

With an estimated cost of Rs3,325.6 million, the Gwadar Safe City Project is being executed by the Ministry of Homes and Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology under the government of Balochistan.

