Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PHC shifts courts from Tank, South Waziristan to DI Khan due to security concerns

PHC shifts courts from Tank, South Waziristan to DI Khan due to security concerns
Web Desk
3:46 PM | October 03, 2024
National

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has decided to relocate courts in the Tank and South Waziristan districts to Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) due to security concerns, sources revealed on Thursday.

The high court has directed judges from these districts to operate temporarily from DIK, where they will hear cases until the security situation improves. The decision was made to protect the lives of judicial officers and court staff, sources added.

The move, unanimously agreed upon by the Chief Justice and all judges in a meeting regarding security, reflects growing concerns over the safety of legal personnel in the region. Courts will continue to function in DIK until further notice.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024