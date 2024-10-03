PHC shifts courts from Tank, South Waziristan to DI Khan due to security concerns

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has decided to relocate courts in the Tank and South Waziristan districts to Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) due to security concerns, sources revealed on Thursday.

The high court has directed judges from these districts to operate temporarily from DIK, where they will hear cases until the security situation improves. The decision was made to protect the lives of judicial officers and court staff, sources added.

The move, unanimously agreed upon by the Chief Justice and all judges in a meeting regarding security, reflects growing concerns over the safety of legal personnel in the region. Courts will continue to function in DIK until further notice.