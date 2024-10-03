PM Shehbaz meets Malaysian counterpart

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Thursday.

The duo discussed matters of mutual interest as well as regional and global issues. Both leaders vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. PM Shehbaz congratulated his Malaysian counterpart over Malaysia’s chairmanship of The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for year 2025.

The Malaysian premier lauded Pakistan’s role as sectorial dialogue partner in the ASEAN.

It must be noted that the Malaysian PM is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.