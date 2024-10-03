Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz pledges optimal support for Pak-Malaysian business communities to boost bilateral trade

PM Shehbaz pledges optimal support for Pak-Malaysian business communities to boost bilateral trade
Web Desk
8:50 PM | October 03, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday pledged to offer the best possible facilities to the Pakistani and Malaysian business communities to boost their commercial activities.

Speaking at the Pakistan-Malaysia High-Level Business Dialogue, he emphasized the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and highlighted the significance of collaboration between their business sectors for mutual prosperity.

Referring to his discussions with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he stated that their meetings were highly productive, wherein they discussed issues being faced by the two countries.

He said the Malaysian prime minister had assured of his complete support for both Pakistani and Malaysian businessmen to collaborate on joint ventures in sectors such as Halal meat, information technology, and other areas of mutual interest. 

Pakistan wins toss, elects bat against Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup opener

He said that PM Anwar Ibrahim's visit would further enhance relations between the two countries. 

He said that Pakistan was fully geared up to grab the opportunity of exporting high-quality Halal meat to Malaysia as the agreement to the effect, besides many others, would be finalized during his forthcoming visit to the brotherly country.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion emphasized the importance of close contacts between the business communities of two countries to foster economic cooperation. 

He assured that Malaysia would continue its efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024