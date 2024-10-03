PM Shehbaz pledges optimal support for Pak-Malaysian business communities to boost bilateral trade

on Thursday pledged to offer the best possible facilities to the Pakistani and Malaysian business communities to boost their commercial activities.

Speaking at the Pakistan-Malaysia High-Level Business Dialogue, he emphasized the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and highlighted the significance of collaboration between their business sectors for mutual prosperity.

Referring to his discussions with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he stated that their meetings were highly productive, wherein they discussed issues being faced by the two countries.

He said the Malaysian prime minister had assured of his complete support for both Pakistani and Malaysian businessmen to collaborate on joint ventures in sectors such as Halal meat, information technology, and other areas of mutual interest.

He said that PM Anwar Ibrahim's visit would further enhance relations between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan was fully geared up to grab the opportunity of exporting high-quality Halal meat to Malaysia as the agreement to the effect, besides many others, would be finalized during his forthcoming visit to the brotherly country.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion emphasized the importance of close contacts between the business communities of two countries to foster economic cooperation.

He assured that Malaysia would continue its efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.