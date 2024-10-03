PM Shehbaz receives Malaysian PM at Noor Khan Air Base

ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received him at the Noor Khan Air Base. Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and the members of Federal Cabinet were also present to accord a welcome to the Malaysian Prime Minister. A 21-gun salute was presented to the distinguished guest at the airport

Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian Prime Minister.

The Malaysian Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership. The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture and halal industry. They will also discuss regional and global developments.

The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

PM Shehbaz lauds Dr Zakir for global Islamic outreach efforts

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded eminent scholar Dr Zakir Naik’s exceptional efforts in spreading the true essence of Holy Quran and Hadith, besides promoting Islamic values worldwide.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr Zakir, expressing his admiration for his scholarly work.

He said the entire Ummah was proud of him for projecting the real image of Islam across the world. It was heartening to note that a vast majority of youth listened to his lectures.

PM Shehbaz said that he had personally benefited from Dr Zakir’s lectures, enriching himself from the valuable teachings of Islam.

He said that the people of Pakistan fully admired the great personality of Dr Naik and were happy over his presence in the country.

The PM noted that Dr Zakir was in good health. He was happy to know that his (Dr Zakir’s) son was also following his footsteps and serving Islam.

He also recalled his year meeting with Dr Zakir Naik in 2006.

Dr Zakir Naik, in his remarks, said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was founded on Islamic principles.

He said that Islam was the religion which offered comprehensive guidance to the entire humanity encompassing every aspect of their lives.

He reiterated his commitment for continuing efforts to spread the message of Islam globally, saying “the success lies in following the Islamic teachings”.

Recalling that he had last visited Pakistan in 1991, he said he still had the fond memories of that tour.

Dr Naik said that he would also visit Karachi and Lahore.