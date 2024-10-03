Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz receives Malaysian PM at Noor Khan Air Base

PM Shehbaz receives Malaysian PM at Noor Khan Air Base
Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD   -  Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received him at the Noor Khan Air Base. Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and the members of Federal Cabinet were also present to accord a welcome to the Malaysian Prime Minister. A 21-gun salute was presented to the distinguished guest at the airport

Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian Prime Minister.

The Malaysian Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership.  The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture and halal industry. They will also discuss regional and global developments.

Japan, Philippines raise volcanic alerts amid increased activity

The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

PM Shehbaz lauds Dr Zakir for global Islamic outreach efforts

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded eminent scholar Dr Zakir Naik’s exceptional efforts in spreading the true essence of Holy Quran and Hadith, besides promoting Islamic values worldwide.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr Zakir, expressing his admiration for his scholarly work.

He said the entire Ummah was proud of him for projecting the real image of Islam across the world. It was heartening to note that a vast majority of youth listened to his lectures.

PM Shehbaz said that he had personally benefited from Dr Zakir’s lectures, enriching himself from the valuable teachings of Islam.

Confrontation if proposed judicial reforms not passed by 25th, warns Bilawal

He said that the people of Pakistan fully admired the great personality of Dr Naik and were happy over his presence in the country.

The PM noted that Dr Zakir was in good health. He was happy to know that his (Dr Zakir’s) son was also following his footsteps and serving Islam.

He also recalled his year meeting with Dr Zakir Naik in 2006.

Dr Zakir Naik, in his remarks, said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was  founded on Islamic principles.

He said that Islam was the religion which offered comprehensive guidance to the entire humanity encompassing every aspect of their lives.

He reiterated his commitment for continuing efforts to spread the message of Islam globally, saying  “the success lies in following the Islamic teachings”.

Israel vows response to Iran missile attack

Recalling that he had last visited Pakistan in 1991, he said he still had the fond memories of that tour.

Dr Naik said that he would also visit Karachi and Lahore.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1727846585.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024