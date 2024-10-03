Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish

NOSHERA VIRKAN - The police here on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession. According to a police spokesperson, in a crackdown against drug pushers, a police team arrested a person named Tajamal on Babbar road and recovered hashish 1,320 gram from his custody. The police registered a case against accused and started investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir watto told media that the police were committed to eradicated menace of drugs from the society, adding the force was taking effective measures in that regard.