Police arrest four members of Afghan robbery gang

KARACHI - The Taimuria Police apprehended four members of a notorious Afghan robbery gang on Wednesday, known for committing significant home burglaries using a white Corolla vehicle, according to Express News. According to Taimuria Station House Officer (SHO) Shahid Taj, the gang was intercepted on Saturday night as they attempted to enter District Central. During the encounter, the suspects opened fire on the police and managed to flee the scene. However, the police continued their pursuit, leading to an exchange of gunfire in the Sher Shah area, where one gang member was killed. He was identified as Khan Muhammad whose body was abandoned in the gang’s vehicle as the wounded suspect and three others escaped. SHO Taj revealed that the remaining suspects were identified as Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Khan, Dad Muhammad, and Anwar Ahmed. The police recovered three pistols, loaded magazines, over a dozen mobile phones, wristwatches, cash, and various tools from their possession. During interrogation, the arrested individuals confessed to committing burglary in several affluent neighbourhoods across the city. Investigations indicated that the gang members, who hail from Afghanistan, would rent houses in various slums and suburban areas of Karachi, where they would store stolen goods before transferring them back to Afghanistan. SHO Taj reported that the White Corolla gang had committed a robbery on September 26 at a bungalow in North Nazimabad Block N, where they stole Rs500,000 in cash, gold jewellery, and firearms before escaping.

On September 19, the same gang broke into a house in Buffer Zone Sector 15 A5, stealing Rs500,000 in cash, Rs150,000 in prize bonds, and mobile phones and other valuables. The arrested robbers were using a white Corolla with registration number AVW 602, which has been seized by the police for further investigation. It was noted that the suspects had previous arrests and a criminal record.

Shikarpur police claim killing two dacoits

Shikarpur police claimed to have gunned down two dacoits after an encounter on a road near here within the jurisdiction of New Faujdari police station on late Tuesday night. A police handout said the dacoits were fleeing the area after looting passengers and pedestrians when police caught up with them. When the dacoits saw police closing in on them, they opened fire at them to stop them from chasing. Police returned the fire, which resulted in the death of two gangsters, said Shikarpur SSP Shahzeb Chachar. He said the dead bodies were shifted to Shikarpur Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, where they were identified as Sajid Shaikh and Sadoro Sario. SSP Chachar said that police were checking the criminal record of the deceased outlaws. The first priority of Shikarpur police was to protect the life and property of citizens, he asserted.