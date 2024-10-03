Police arrested 5 illegal arms holders

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possessions during a crackdown. According to police spokesman, Bani, New Town, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar and Saddar Wah police rounded up five illegal weapon holders namely Ethesham, Rizwan, Qasim, Ahsan Abbas and Zubair and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possessions. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional Superintendents of Police commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.