Thursday, October 03, 2024
Police officers urged to play positive role for crime-free society

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
LAHORE   -   Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged the police to play positive role for a crime-free society. He was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review the disposal of pending cases involving nominated accused and the submission of pending road certificates. The CCPO directed the high officials to improve their performance, adding that any slackness would not be tolerated. He emphasized them to do public service with dedication and commitment. The CCPO instructed to resolve pending cases as quickly as possible, the Divisional SPs (Investigation) assured him of timely submission of case challans. He also highlighted the significance of quality investigations, stressing that the investigation wing plays a pivotal role in delivering justice. He encouraged swift resolution of ongoing cases through coordinated efforts with line departments, noting that timely case closures would enhance the police’s positive image. Officers were also reminded to keep the investigation records updated in the POLCOM software to ensure that the justice was delivered in accordance with legal requirements. DIGs (Investigation and Organized Crime Unit), SSPs (Investigation and Operations), Divisional SPs (Investigation) and SP (AVLS), attended the meeting.

