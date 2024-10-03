Policy incentives being firmed up to boost Balochistan’s fisheries sector

Policy incentives are being firmed up to help boost the production of Balochistan’s fisheries sector.

Besides, allocating funds for the sector’s development in the budget, the government also plans to invest in the Fishermen Endowment Fund for the welfare of the community.

“The government is also working on a comprehensive policy framework to check the illegal fishing in the territorial waters of the province,” Nisar Meerani, Director of the Fisheries Development Board, told WealthPK.

He said that provision of incentives to the sector was important as fisheries was the key sector of employment in the coastal belt of the province, which stretches over 770 kilometres.

Meerani said that the policy incentives were being firmed up and would be implemented soon to develop the sector.

He said that the fishing industry in Balochistan played a crucial role in the province’s economy as it provided direct and indirect employment to thousands of people, from fishermen to those involved in the processing, transportation, and marketing of fish products. “Fish exports from Balochistan contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings, making the sector a vital component of the national economy.”

He said Balochistan’s coastal waters were home to an array of marine species, thanks to the nutrient-rich waters of the Arabian Sea. “The region’s marine biodiversity includes a variety of fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and other marine organisms,” he said.

Jan Muhammad Baloch, a fisheries exporter in Jeewani, said that overfishing was a significant problem, leading to the depletion of fish stocks. “The lack of effective regulation and monitoring has resulted in unsustainable fishing practices, putting pressure on marine resources. Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing poses a major threat to the fishing industry. Foreign fishing vessels often encroach into Pakistani waters, depleting fish stocks and undermining the livelihoods of local anglers.”

He also pointed out that pollution, habitat destruction and climate change were major environmental challenges affecting the marine ecosystems of Balochistan.

Baloch said that industrial waste, plastic pollution and coastal development activities degraded marine habitats, affecting the health and diversity of marine life. “The lack of modern infrastructure and facilities hampers the growth of the fishing industry. There is a need for better harbors, cold storage facilities, and processing plants to improve the efficiency and profitability of the sector,” he emphasised.

Despite these challenges, he said there was significant potential for the sustainable development of the fishing industry in Balochistan. “With the right policies and investments, the sector can be transformed into a sustainable and profitable industry. Promoting sustainable fishing practices is crucial for the long-term viability of the fishing industry.”

“This includes implementing and enforcing fishing quotas, protecting critical habitats, and promoting the use of selective fishing gear that minimises bycatch. Providing training and launching capacity-building programmes for fishermen can enhance their skills and knowledge, leading to more sustainable and efficient fishing practices. Training in modern fishing techniques, fish handling, and post-harvest processing can improve the quality and value of fish products,” noted the fisheries exporter.