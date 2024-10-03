PPP-HRC seeks public opinion on proposed constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party’s Human Rights Cell (PPP-HRC) has initiated a consultative process to gather civil society’s opinion on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The government and the opposition are in disagreement over amendments aimed at judicial reforms. As an ally of the government, the PPP supports the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)’s initiative but is not fully convinced by the entire draft of the amendments. The PPP primarily endorses the idea of a Federal Constitutional Court to handle political and constitutional cases, claiming this will free up the Supreme Court’s time.

PPP-HRC General Secretary Malaika Raza told The Nation that the PPP seeks consensus on the matter. “We would not like to see any rush. We can take our time, consult people, and move forward,” she said. Raza acknowledged the importance of civil society in shaping public policy and emphasized the PPP’s commitment to inclusivity and transparency. “We value the insights and concerns of civil society members. Their input is essential in ensuring that our legislative efforts reflect public needs,” she stated.

She reassured that the amendment aims to reform the system, not target individuals, and that the PPP remains dedicated to transparency. “While the draft is still in development, we are open to feedback from civil society to improve our proposals,” she added. Raza also mentioned that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had instructed different chapters of the party to reach out to concerned individuals and submit a report.

In this regard, the PPP-HRC held a consultative dialogue with civil society to gather input on the proposed amendment, which includes judicial reforms. Key figures such as PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, PPP-HRC General Secretary Malaika Raza, MNA Nafisa Shah, Senator Zameer Ghumro, and former Sindh HR Minister Surendar Valasai addressed the concerns raised by the attendees.

Nisar Khuhro noted that the proposed amendment is long overdue and aligns with the vision of Benazir Bhutto, who advocated for a constitutional court to handle constitutional interpretations and ease the Supreme Court’s political caseload. He emphasized that judicial activism should prioritize the needs of the poor rather than be driven by political agendas.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani reflected on the judiciary’s history, highlighting instances where the Supreme Court permitted a dictator to amend the Constitution and criticized recent judgments in high-profile political cases. He referred to allegations of a former Chief Justice making decisions under external influence.

Dr. Nafisa Shah noted that nearly 80 democratic countries have separate constitutional courts to handle disputes related to the constitution. She praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for leading the national conversation on the 26th Amendment.

Senator Zameer Ghumro provided a detailed presentation on the necessity of the constitutional amendment, reiterating that it is part of the unfinished agenda of the Charter of Democracy (CoD), initiated by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 2006, in collaboration with various political parties.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also been holding meetings with politicians and civil society representatives regarding the constitutional amendments. Yesterday, a delegation of the Supreme Court Press Association met with Bilawal at Zardari House to discuss the constitutional court and judicial reforms. Bilawal assured the delegation that the PPP is working towards evolving a consensus on the proposed reforms.