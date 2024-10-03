PTI rally not allowed owing to terrorism concern, SHC informed

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed Karachi-East DC to decide on the PTI’s request for public meeting in Bagh-e-Jinnah by October 7. The PTI has filed a petition in the high court after the party’s request for public meeting was denied by the district administration.

“Why the PTI is not being given permission for public meeting and matter being kept in pending,” Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed questioned. “Public meeting not being allowed after security clearance not issued,” DC East district said. “Who is not issuing security clearance,” Justice Sayeed asked. “The intelligence reports fear terrorism threat during the public meeting,” deputy commissioner said.

“The bench had asked in previous hearing for intelligence reports’ and minutes of meeting,” Justice Sayeed said. SSP East said that the intelligence agencies and district administration in a meeting considered various issues. Because of security concerns public meeting could not be allowed to go ahead,” SSP further said. Court said that the applicant can be issued permission for the event at an alternate venue.

“PTI intends to spread anarchy thus it could not be given permission for public meeting,” government lawyer told the court.

“Don’t talk in this manner, otherwise a Pandora’s Box will be opened,” Justice Yousuf Sayeed told the lawyer. “Issue permission for the rally, institutions can take action if someone takes law in hand,” the bench said. “The PTI could not be allowed to hold rally at any place in Karachi,” deputy commissioner said. “Where are the minutes of meeting which points out the security threat,” Justice Sayeed asked. Barrister Ali Tahir informed the court that the PTI intends to organize its public meeting in Karachi on October 13. The court summoned the SSP East and DC East on Oct. 7.