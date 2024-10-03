PTI responsible for delay in resolving intra-party polls issue: ECP

ISLAMABAD - Holding the PTI responsible for delay to resolve the issue of its intra-party polls, the top election regulatory body yesterday claimed to have exhibited leniency on the controversial issue. The ECP, in its stance over PTI intra-party elections, pointed out dereliction in constitutional requirements on the part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] despite repeated reminders. Quoting the Constitution’s Article [Section 208 & 209 of the Election Act 2017], the electoral watchdog reminded that all the registered political parties were bound to hold intra-party polls within five years. The ECP has been giving ample time to the PTI for fulfilling the legal requirement regarding intra-party polls, yet this parliamentary opposition could not resolve this important matter.

Sharing the past history of this controversial matter, the ECP claimed that PTI held its recent intra-party elections on March 3, 2024. There were flaws in conducting the polls so the election body issued a notice on April 23, 2024.

The commission, in its press release mentioning the details of hearing, stated that the party in its six hearings always requested for the more time that consequently led to postponement.

In yesterday’s hearing, the party once again repeating same stance requested for adjournment. The commission is making every effort to resolve this issue legally.

In the past, the PTI was supposed to hold its intra-party elections on June 13, 2021, but the polls were not held within the stipulated time. The ECP issued several reminders to PTI and finally issued a show-cause notice on July 27, 2021.

The party, in its response, requested a one-year extension, citing the COVID-19 situation as a reason, which was duly accepted by the commission and the party a deadline of June 13, 2022.

In June 2022, the party submitted documents for intra-party elections under Form- 65, but these were incomplete.